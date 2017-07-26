Breaking News

Jerusalem: Muslim worshipers urged to continue holy site boycott

By Oren Liebermann

Updated 7:37 AM ET, Wed July 26, 2017

Jerusalem Christian man praying alongside Muslims
Jerusalem Christian man praying alongside Muslims

Jerusalem (CNN)Palestinian leaders have urged Muslim worshipers to keep praying outside the al-Aqsa compound in protest at Israel's installation of metal detectors and security cameras near the site, even though Israel removed the metal detectors early Tuesday morning.

Speaking at a leadership meeting on Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said: "All the Israeli measures on the ground from that date to the present day are supposed to cease to exist and then things will return to normal in Jerusalem."
Israel removes metal detectors at Temple Mount
jerusalem mosque metal detectors removal lee lklv_00001006

In addition to the removal of metal detectors and security cameras, Palestinian leaders demanded the removal of the additional police officers Israel assigned to the site.
The Jordanian authority in charge of the holy site, the Islamic Waqf, called on Muslims to pray in public places in protest.
    The Minister of Waqf and Religious Affairs, Sheikh Yusuf Adais, urged preachers to speak about the city of Jerusalem and "the violations against Christian and Islamic holy sites."
    Since Israel installed the security measures, Waqf leaders have not entered al-Aqsa to pray, and many Muslims follow the lead of the Waqf.
    The declaration of the political and religious leaders has increased the likelihood of widespread demonstrations in and around Jerusalem following Friday's midday Muslim prayers. The demonstrations often turn into clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers, fueling a wave of unrest instead of diffusing the situation.
    Palestinian Muslim clerics speak with Israeli border guard outside the Lions Gate in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City on July 21, 2017.
    Metal detectors

    Israel installed metal detectors and security cameras near the entrance to the sacred site -- known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount -- following an attack in which two Israeli police officers were killed. The removal of the metal detectors was applauded by the White House.
    The security measures led to a diplomatic crisis between Israel and Jordan, which was largely resolved by Tuesday. But tensions remain high with the Palestinian Authority, which froze contacts with Israel following the installation of the metal detectors. The freeze includes security coordination, which is considered a critical part of the relationship between the Israeli's and Palestinians.
    Leaving open the possibility of a change in the Palestinian Authority's position, Abbas said: "There are new developments, which we must study so that we can say our word and decide where to go from here."