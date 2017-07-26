Jerusalem: Muslim worshipers urged to continue boycott

Jerusalem (CNN) Palestinian leaders have urged Muslim worshipers to keep praying outside the al-Aqsa compound in protest at Israel's installation of metal detectors and security cameras near the site, even though Israel removed the metal detectors early Tuesday morning.

Speaking at a leadership meeting on Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said: "All the Israeli measures on the ground from that date to the present day are supposed to cease to exist and then things will return to normal in Jerusalem."

In addition to the removal of metal detectors and security cameras, Palestinian leaders demanded the removal of the additional police officers Israel assigned to the site.

The Jordanian authority in charge of the holy site, the Islamic Waqf, called on Muslims to pray in public places in protest.

The Minister of Waqf and Religious Affairs, Sheikh Yusuf Adais, urged preachers to speak about the city of Jerusalem and "the violations against Christian and Islamic holy sites."

