EU court rules to keep Hamas on terror list

(CNN) The European Union's highest court maintained its position that Hamas is a terrorist organization after defying calls for the Palestinian Islamist group to be removed from Europe's blacklist.

The European Court of Justice ruling, which was made on Wednesday after an appeal by the EU, overturns a 2014 recommendation from a lower European Court that said Hamas should be removed from the blacklist and sanctions upon the group lifted.

Just last year, ECJ Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston also recommended that Hamas be taken off the blacklist after arguing that the decision to uphold the judgment on Hamas was based on media reports rather than legal arguments. She said that the EU's stance on keeping Hamas on the blacklist was "not sufficient."

The ECJ traditionally follows the recommendations of its top legal professionals. However, in a statement issued Wednesday , the ECJ said that an "error of law" had been made and that the general court "should not have annulled Hamas' retention on the European list of terrorist organizations."