NYPD officer's widow gives birth to their child

(CNN) More than two and a half years after a New York City Police Department officer was killed while on duty, his widow gave birth to a girl, thanks to the preservation of his semen.

Angelina was born Tuesday to Pei Xia "Sanny" Liu at Weill Cornell Hospital in New York City, the NYPD said in a blog post.

Sanny's husband, Detective First Grade Wenjian Liu, was shot and killed on December 20, 2014. The night of the incident, Sanny requested that her husband's sperm be preserved.

The slain officer's parents, Wei Tang Liu and Xiu Yan Liu, were there for the birth, according to the NYPD.

Sanny became pregnant through a process called in-vitro fertilization. In-vitro fertilization is when a sperm and eggs are removed from each parent and mixed together outside of the woman's body in a laboratory to create an embryo.

