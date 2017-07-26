London (CNN) The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard are dropping their request for the terminally-ill infant to die at home, a UK court heard on Wednesday.

Parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard are trying to assemble a team of doctors and nurses who can move Charlie from the hospital to a hospice so they can spend several days with their son before letting him die.

They will need the High Court's permission to do that. The test will be whether Judge Nicholas Francis is convinced it's in the child's best interest, as British law requires.

Charlie Gard's want to bring him home from hospital to die.

Hospices focus on supportive care in the final stages of illness, and are not usually set up to accommodate keeping an infant in Charlie's condition alive.

Grant Armstrong, the parents' lawyer, said yesterday that the couple objected to the "brutality" of moving Charlie to hospice, only to have him die shortly after.

