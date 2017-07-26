London (CNN) The UK court presiding over the case of Charlie Gard will make its decision Wednesday on where the terminally-ill infant will die.

Charlie's parents are seeking court permission to bring their bring their son home, just days after abandoning legal action over pursuing further treatment for the 11-month-old, who is currently on life support.

At stake is whether Charlie's ventilation tubes should be withdrawn in the hospital, in hospice, at home soon after transfer or at home after a period of days.

Charlie Gard's want to bring him home from hospital to die.

Charlie suffers from an extremely rare degenerative condition called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, which has caused brain damage and left him unable to move his limbs.

London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), which is caring for Charlie, argued in court Tuesday that it had "moved heaven and earth" to fulfill the parents' wishes, but said that no intensive care pediatric doctor in the country was able or willing to supervise his care at home.

