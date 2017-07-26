Russia condemns US Congress over new sanctions bill

Story highlights Russian minister warns US lawmakers could destroy the prospects of normalized relations with Russia

The US House bill must still be approved by the Senate before heading to President Trump's desk

Moscow (CNN) Russia responded angrily Wednesday to a US congressional vote to impose new sanctions, saying they risked worsening the already poor relations between the two countries.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned that "the authors and sponsors of this legislation are taking a serious step towards the destruction of prospects for normalizing relations with Russia," according to state news agency Tass.

Meanwhile, prominent Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov tweeted that the passage of the bill was "a new stage of confrontation."

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bill which calls for new sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran, and limits any effort by the White House to weaken such penalties.

If it clears a vote in the US Senate, the bill then heads to the desk of US President Donald Trump. It is not clear if that will happen before Congress breaks for summer recess at the end of the month.