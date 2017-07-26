France wildfires force evacuation of thousands

Story highlights Over 10,000 people moved from danger areas in southern France

Planes have been flying over area dropping water bombs on blazes

(CNN) Parts of France's southern Cote d'Azur were evacuated late Tuesday and into Wednesday as forest fires burned swathes of land and threatened thousands of people, according to a statement from the Var police.

Around 10,000 people, including 3,000 camping holidaymakers, were moved from the coastal commune of Bormes-les-Mimosas, which is around 40 km (nearly 25 miles) from the town of Toulon, one of the country's southernmost towns.

As part of the over 100 operations launched since the outbreak of the fires, firefighting planes have been flying over the Bormes area since early Wednesday morning, dropping water bombs on the blazes.

Wildfires burned hundreds of square miles of the southern French countryside.

In the nearby area of Londes-les-Maures, fires began to burn just before 11 p.m. local time and, despite the dispatch of 540 firefighters, have not yet been brought under control.

The areas of Croix-Valmer, south of the famed resort of St Tropez, and Artigues east of the regional hub of Aix-en-Provence, saw hundreds of square miles of land burned but those blazes are under control, the statement says. A total of nine firefighters across the two fires were injured.