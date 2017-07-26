'Wonder Woman' sequel gets a release date

Story highlights The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in December

(CNN) December 2019 is going to be a holiday season full of wonder.

Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that "Wonder Woman 2" will hit theaters on December 13, 2019.

The news comes on the heels of last week's announcement at Comic-Con that Warner Bros. and DC Comics will be bringing Gal Gadot back for another stint as Diana Prince in a sequel to this summer's box office hit.

The news was greeted happily by "Wonder Woman" fans on Twitter:

#WonderWoman 2 Gets December 2019 Release Date



Me: pic.twitter.com/DmTOtoiIPV — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) July 26, 2017

Wonder Woman 2 will be released December 13, 2019 pic.twitter.com/zAiiowlI41 — Comic Fans (@ComicBookTalks) July 26, 2017

Well, it's official. The queens are indeed returning. WONDER WOMAN 2 is set to be released December 13th, 2019. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/Hdtg9Xqbgx — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) July 26, 2017

