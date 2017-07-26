Finally, a 'True Detective' Season 3 update

(CNN) "True Detective" Season 3 is getting closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed earlier reports that "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali has been signed to star in the third installment, and the network is currently searching for a director to oversee the season.

"When we find a director we want to hire, we'll be a go with that," he said.

The first season of "True Detective" aired in 2014 and quickly became a breakout hit, with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey earning accolades and awards attention.

The second season, however, failed to hold momentum and was widely panned for its writing and pacing.

