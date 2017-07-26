'The Last Tycoon' slips on uneven Hollywood soap

(CNN) F. Scott Fitzgerald's final, unfinished novel, "The Last Tycoon," has been turned into a wildly uneven series -- a Hollywood melodrama whose frothy soapiness produces a few strong performances and a host of clichés. Matt Bomer contributes matinee-idol star power, but the nine-episode season feels like it should close the book on this Amazon project.

Previously made into a 1976 movie starring Robert De Niro, "The Last Tycoon" focuses on Bomer's Monroe Stahr, a princely "movie man" plying his trade at beleaguered mini-studio Brady American. Monroe's almost a surrogate son to his mercurial boss, Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer), which doesn't stop Brady from constantly resenting Stahr and especially his creative street cred.

The Stahr character was loosely inspired by Hollywood legend Irving Thalberg, complete with health problems that eventually took the so-called "boy wonder's" life at age 37. Yet the series format allows creator Billy Ray to more expansively look at the studios during the gilded mid-1930s, weaving in real-life personalities like mogul Louis B. Mayer (Saul Rubinek) and director Fritz Lang (Iddo Goldberg) -- the latter a notorious "pervert," we're told.

Despite all the gauzy romance of the era, there's a lot of discontentment brewing around the lot, from Brady's unhappy wife (Rosemarie DeWitt) to his grown-up daughter Celia (Lily Collins), who, like most everyone else, has the hots for Monroe. Alas, he's still carrying a torch for his dead wife, at least until the wide-eyed Kathleen (Dominique McElligott) enters the picture.

Beyond love triangles, quadrangles and parallelograms, "The Last Tycoon" also traffics in big business and even geopolitics. Like Stahr, most of the studio chiefs are secular Jews, but unlike our square-jawed hero, largely unwilling to stand up to Hitler's representative in Hollywood, skittish about losing access to a major European market during the throes of the Depression.

