Robert Pattinson almost got fired from 'Twilight'

Story highlights Pattinson found fame playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

He said he's 'kind of' engaged to singer FKA Twigs

(CNN) Shock jock Howard Stern seems to be able to get stars to tell their secrets, and he recently got Robert Pattinson to spill.

The usually very private actor went on Stern's Sirius XM show Tuesday to promote his new film "Good Time," which co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Pattinson revealed that he almost got fired from the role which made him a star -- vampire Edward Cullen in "Twilight" -- because he took the part too seriously.

"If you're going into a relationship with someone, the way to make it really intense is if you can barely talk to each other, you can barely touch each other, it's incredibly serious all time. That's what teenage relationships are," he said of how he envisioned his character's relationship with Bella, played by Kristen Stewart. "But everyone kind of wanted it to be, like, 'No they should just be, like, happy and having fun. That's what people want.'"

Producers gave him a copy of the wildly successful book the film was based on, with every time his character smiled highlighted, Pattinson said.

Read More