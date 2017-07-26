(CNN)HBO has four ideas for a "Game of Thrones" spinoff series in the works, but the network is not exactly in a rush to get any of them to air.
HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the network's intention is not to let any project "distract" from the final season of their hit series.
"The number one priority in all of this is the final season of 'Game of Thrones,' Bloys told reporters after a panel at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that."
Bloys said it's likely that after the final season airs "it would be at least a year before you saw anything else."
The spinoffs being worked on do not currently involve any current characters from "Game of Thrones," Bloys said.
"What I don't want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing," he said. "I think it's best to separate it."
Speaking of the final season, Bloys said the plan is still for it to consist of six episodes, but the length of those episodes remains in question, as is their target air date.
"Game of Thrones" typically premieres in April, but the current seventh season didn't premiere until July due to production requirements.
The eighth and final season has been written and being planned out by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
It is not clear if the Season 8 premiere will be pushed to fall 2018 or later.
"It's a big season, and as with all of the seasons, they're very complicated so they're getting a sense of how long it's going to take them to shoot this," Bloys said. "So I don't have the answer yet, but they're working on it."
Asked if he had a maximum length for the six episodes in mind, Bloys said, he's not sure.
"Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it's a great show so who knows," he said.
With four ideas in the works, Bloys added "we'd be lucky to get one that hits."
"We're hopeful and we'll see," he said.