(CNN) HBO has four ideas for a "Game of Thrones" spinoff series in the works, but the network is not exactly in a rush to get any of them to air.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the network's intention is not to let any project "distract" from the final season of their hit series.

"The number one priority in all of this is the final season of 'Game of Thrones,' Bloys told reporters after a panel at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that."

Bloys said it's likely that after the final season airs "it would be at least a year before you saw anything else."

The spinoffs being worked on do not currently involve any current characters from "Game of Thrones," Bloys said.

Read More