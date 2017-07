(CNN) Two of the biggest voices in the transgender community are speaking out against President Trump's plan to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox took to social media on Wednesday to condemn Trump's announcement.

"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the U.S. military fighting for all of us," Jenner tweeted. "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

Jenner referenced a tweet Trump wrote as a candidate for president in which he promised to "fight for" LGBTQ people.

Jenner, who said she voted for Trump, told CNN in April that the president "has made some mistakes" regarding his positions on some LGBTQ issues.

