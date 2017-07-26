Angelina Jolie talks divorce, health in new interview

(CNN) Angelina Jolie has a new house and new outlook on her family's new normal following a difficult year.

In a Vanity Fair cover story , the actress and director opens up about her world after splitting with husband Brad Pitt and her health, revealing she at one point suffered from Bell's palsy, a condition that causes partial facial paralysis.

"I was very worried about my mother, growing up -- a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me," Jolie told the magazine. "I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is."

In the article, Jolie said her relationship with Pitt "became difficult" last summer, around the time she was in postproduction on her upcoming film, "First They Killed My Father," which she directed.

She did not elaborate when probed further, but seemingly rejected the notion that the family's travel-heavy, hectic way of living was a point of contention between her and Pitt.

