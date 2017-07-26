Story highlights July has been busy for the People's Liberation Army (PLA)

The PLA will celebrate its 90th birthday on August 1

Hong Kong (CNN) The Chinese navy is closing off a large portion of the Yellow Sea for two days of large-scale military activities beginning Thursday, according to a state-run newspaper.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that ships will be forbidden from entering a 40,000-square-kilometer (15,444-square-mile) block of ocean off the coastal city of Qingdao, according to the Weihai Evening Post newspaper, which is run by the Weihai city government.

The move comes just days before the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which will be celebrated on August 1.

Beijing is expected to mark the date with some sort of celebration, though it has not announced its plans yet.