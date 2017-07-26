Satellite photos reveal underground construction at Chinese military base

Story highlights The base is China's first permanent overseas military installation

It has nearly 250,000 square feet of underground space

Hong Kong (CNN) New satellite imagery of China's first overseas military base reveal it to be bigger and more secure than previously thought.

Two images provided by Stratfor Worldview and Allsource Analysis show the base in Djibouti, located at a strategic choke point on the Horn of Africa, to be heavily fortified with three layers of security and has about 23,000 square meters (about 250,000 square feet) of underground space, according to analysis provided by Stratfor.

"This type of construction is in line with known Chinese practices in hardening their military bases. The underground structures allow for unobserved activity, as well as offer protection to vehicles or facilities critical to the Chinese mission in Djibouti," Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence firm, said in an analysis accompanying the images.

China dispatched troops to the base earlier this month to the base. The United States, France and Japan also have permanent military bases there, but Tack said those are not as heavily fortified.

"Even though this is just one of those bases in Djibouti as several other countries have, China has taken it's own methods into Djibouti," Stratfor Senior Analyst Sim Tack told CNN.

Read More