Eerie photos capture playgrounds and amusement parks after the fun stops

By Harriet Verney, CNN

Updated 8:14 PM ET, Wed July 26, 2017

Italian artist and photographer Stefano Cerio captures places that are usually buzzing during the daytime, but take on a different guise at night.
Cinecitta World (Rome, Italy)
He's shot everywhere from amusement parks to cruise ships and sea resorts since 2012.
Leolandia (Capriate, Italy)
He's brought together these photos in a new book, "Night Games."
Gardaland (Verona, Italy)
"Night Games" was shot in Italy, France and America.
Gardaland (Verona, Italy)
Cerio said that the amusement park became a source of inspiration "because it acquires a totally surreal atmosphere when it is seen by night and deserted."
LunEur (Rome, Italy)
Cerio plans his shoots for months before executing them.
Nettuno Beach (Rome, Italy)
"I usually build the images in my mind and then develop the project looking for the locations that might correspond to the original idea," he said.
Gardaland (Verona, Italy)
Cerio typically gets permission from the proper authorities to enter the places he photographs -- but not always.
Mirabilandia (Ravenna, Italy)
"In the case of Coney Island Park, it was not possible to get access permission, so I had to climb up the elevated trail along the beach and take the photos from a distance," he said.
Coney Island, New York
"The most shocking element was how dramatically different the appearance these locations have in the darkness of the night, compared to the usual vision of a highly crowded place in the bright daylight."
Central Park (New York)
His only regret? That he wasn't granted permission to shoot Disneyland Paris or Parc Astérix.
LunEur (Rome, Italy)
"Night Games" by Stefano Cerio is out now.
"Night Games" by Stefano Cerio is out now.
(CNN)As the lights go off and the gates are bolted shut, the once colorful facades of lively recreational hot spots take on an eerie new life. That's what Italian photographer Stefano Cerio says in his new book, "Night Games," filled with images of recreational sites around the world that were taken exclusively at night.

Cerio has been capturing the eerie side of the places we know and love -- from ski resorts and cruise ships to amusement parks -- since 2012. He spoke to CNN about why -- and how -- he does it.
CNN: In "Night Games" you describe the final product as images of "artificial worlds." What did you mean by that?
Stefano Cerio: In these parks, everything is manifested artificially. Even in matters of a natural landscape or a wild river, it is all man-made, but it has a very strong appeal and drags the visitor into its dreamy atmosphere. Similarly, I hope that my photographs of "Night Games" can give an idea of a completely alternative world.
    Did you intentionally set out to photograph recreational spaces or did it happen organically?
    There is nothing casual in my projects. It happens because I keep thinking about them for months. I usually build the images in my mind and then develop the project looking for the locations that might correspond to the original idea.
    How did you gain access to these places? Was there an element of climbing over fences to get the perfect shot?
    The access to recreational spaces is strictly regulated, for obvious security reasons. In fact, I obtained a special permission to shoot and it was not easy. In the case of Coney Island Park, it was not possible to get access permission, so I had to climb up the elevated trail along the beach and take the photos from a distance.
    What shocked you most about the nightly aesthetic of these locations?
    The most shocking element was how dramatically different the appearance of these locations have in the darkness of the night, compared to the usual vision of a highly crowded place in the bright daylight.
    Which site was the eeriest after the dark?
    The eeriest shot was the one in Mirabilandia (Ravenna) of the falling Statue of Liberty, which is in the area of the theme park dedicated to a pessimistic vision of the future United States.
    Is there anywhere you didn't go that you wish you had?
    Being that Paris is my second town, I wish I could have gone and shot at Disneyland Paris or Park Asterix, but unfortunately I could not get the necessary permission by the administration.
    "Night Games" by Stefano Cerio is out now.