(CNN) As the lights go off and the gates are bolted shut, the once colorful facades of lively recreational hot spots take on an eerie new life. That's what Italian photographer Stefano Cerio says in his new book, "Night Games," filled with images of recreational sites around the world that were taken exclusively at night.

Cerio has been capturing the eerie side of the places we know and love -- from ski resorts and cruise ships to amusement parks -- since 2012. He spoke to CNN about why -- and how -- he does it.

CNN: In "Night Games" you describe the final product as images of "artificial worlds." What did you mean by that?

Stefano Cerio: In these parks, everything is manifested artificially. Even in matters of a natural landscape or a wild river, it is all man-made, but it has a very strong appeal and drags the visitor into its dreamy atmosphere. Similarly, I hope that my photographs of "Night Games" can give an idea of a completely alternative world.

