Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, July 26

(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

The President's military ban on transgender people

-- President Trump tweeted that the US military will not "allow or accept" transgender people to serve in "any capacity." The president's decision reverses Defense Department policy initially approved under former President Barack Obama. At Wednesday's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not have an answer on what would happen to active transgender military members. Here's how much transgender services really cost the military.

Trump continues to rip Sessions

-- Trump slammed Jeff Sessions during his White House meeting this morning, questioning the Attorney General's role by asking in a tweet why he didn't replace acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, "a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation." At the White House press briefing, Sanders confirmed that Sessions and Trump have not spoken during the one-sided feud. Sessions is expected to present a plan for stepped-up efforts on leak investigations . Despite the President's public criticism, Sessions has no plans to resign, sources have told CNN.