Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, July 26

The President's military ban on transgender people
-- President Trump tweeted that the US military will not "allow or accept" transgender people to serve in "any capacity." The president's decision reverses Defense Department policy initially approved under former President Barack Obama. At Wednesday's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not have an answer on what would happen to active transgender military members. Here's how much transgender services really cost the military.
Trump continues to rip Sessions
-- Trump slammed Jeff Sessions during his White House meeting this morning, questioning the Attorney General's role by asking in a tweet why he didn't replace acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, "a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation." At the White House press briefing, Sanders confirmed that Sessions and Trump have not spoken during the one-sided feud. Sessions is expected to present a plan for stepped-up efforts on leak investigations. Despite the President's public criticism, Sessions has no plans to resign, sources have told CNN.
Senate rejects Obamacare repeal bill
-- The ongoing health care debate started out with a delay of the Obamacare repeal vote. The Senate later rejected the proposal to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan. On Tuesday, the Senate voted in favor of debating the bill, and Republican senators now face hours of debating to reach an ultimate agreement on health care reform.
Everything else
-- The Federal Reserve declined to raise a key interest rate and said they are closely monitoring inflation.
-- The UK bans gasoline and diesel cars starting in 2040 as part of a green policy to clean up England's air.
-- Intense exercise classes like spinning are linked to rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome which leads muscles to break down and release a harmful protein into the bloodstream.
-- Rolling Stone magazine released its new cover featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The story's headline asks, "Is he the free world's best hope?"
-- The sequel for "Wonder Woman" is set to hit theaters in December 2019.