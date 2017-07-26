Two-day strike begins in Venezuela against Maduro

Story highlights 103 people have died in unrest since April, officials say

Ppposition hopes to disrupt Sunday's vote

(CNN) A national strike has gripped Venezuela, building tension ahead of a controversial vote to elect a special assembly intended to rewrite the country's constitution.

Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are calling on Venezuelans to stay at home and barricade streets nationwide during a two-day strike that began at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"The call we've made for the coming days will require each of you to ask yourselves what role you have to play in Venezuela's rescue," said Freddy Guevara, opposition leader and vice president of the National Assembly.

The goal is for Maduro to abandon his plans of rewriting the nation's Constitution, opposition leaders said at a news conference.

But Maduro has said that rewriting the Constitution is needed to restore order, apply justice and reestablish peace in Venezuela.