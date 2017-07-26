Two-day strike begins in Venezuela against Maduro

Story highlights
- Opposition hopes to disrupt Sunday's vote
- Second strike held in less than two weeks in Venezuela
(CNN)A national strike has begun in Venezuela building up tension ahead of a controversial vote to elect a special assembly intended to rewrite the country's constitution.
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are calling Venezuelans to stay at home and barricade streets nationwide during a two-day strike beginning Wednesday at 6 am.
"The call we've made for the coming days will require each of you to ask yourselves what role you have to play in Venezuela's rescue," said Freddy Guevara, opposition leader and vice president of the Venezuelan National Assembly.
The goal is for Maduro to abandon his plans of rewriting the nation's constitution, opposition leaders said in a news conference.
But Maduro has said that rewriting the Constitution is needed to restore order, apply justice and reestablish peace in Venezuela.
For months, violence has been spiraling out of control as people struggle with a shortage of medicine and food.
In late March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved the parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself.
The opposition claimed Maduro was creating a dictatorship. The decision was reversed three days later but it triggered a series of bloody street protests that have lasted for months.
Rallying support
Wednesday's strike is not the first of its kind in Venezuela.
Last week, millions voted in a nonbinding referendum to reject Maduro's controversial plan but the government condemned the poll as illegal.
The decision was followed by a 24-hour strike that turned violent.
Now, both sides are rallying support for ahead of the July 30 vote.
Hours before the strike began, opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez urged Venezuelans to keep up protests in a 15-minute video posted online.
Lopez called President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters a "very clear threat," saying their goal is to undermine democracy and achieve the "absolute submission of the Venezuelan people."
Lopez, the former mayor of a Caracas district with ambitions for the presidency, was released from prison to house arrest earlier this month. He had been detained since early 2014 over accusations of inciting anti-government protests.