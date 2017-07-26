Two-day strike begins in Venezuela against Maduro

Story highlights Opposition hopes to disrupt Sunday's vote

(CNN) A national strike has begun in Venezuela building up tension ahead of a controversial vote to elect a special assembly intended to rewrite the country's constitution.

Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are calling Venezuelans to stay at home and barricade streets nationwide during a two-day strike beginning Wednesday at 6 am.

"The call we've made for the coming days will require each of you to ask yourselves what role you have to play in Venezuela's rescue," said Freddy Guevara, opposition leader and vice president of the Venezuelan National Assembly.

The goal is for Maduro to abandon his plans of rewriting the nation's constitution, opposition leaders said in a news conference.

But Maduro has said that rewriting the Constitution is needed to restore order, apply justice and reestablish peace in Venezuela.