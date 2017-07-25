(CNN) The first time Vanessa Didon saw a turtle, she was blown away.

Though she was born and raised in the Seychelles, it wasn't until she started working for the local Marine Conservation Society that she witnessed her first nesting sea turtle.

"Every encounter is like my first one," Didion says. "I go a little bit crazy and then I remember I need to measure the turtle, watch out for what she is doing, so every encounter is like the first one for me."

Four years ago, she left her job as a science and maths teacher to start a family. Along the way she discovered an unexpected passion for marine conservation. Through a warm smile, she admits that while teaching she'd use any excuse to get her science students outside, encouraging them to play in the dirt and explore.

"It's always been in me, the environment had been calling me for some time," she says.

