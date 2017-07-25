Breaking News

Beautiful butterflies of the UK

Updated 12:48 PM ET, Tue July 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

There are 59 butterfly species in the UK. Some say the term &#39;butterfly&#39; itself may originate from this very species, the Brimstone, which used to be called &quot;butter-colored fly&quot; by British naturalists.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
BrimstoneThere are 59 butterfly species in the UK. Some say the term 'butterfly' itself may originate from this very species, the Brimstone, which used to be called "butter-colored fly" by British naturalists.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
In the UK alone, Butterfly Conservation notes that 76 percent of species have declined over the past four decades.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
BrimstoneIn the UK alone, Butterfly Conservation notes that 76 percent of species have declined over the past four decades.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
According to Butterfly Conservation, restoring butterfly populations in gardens, urban green spaces and the countryside can bring substantial benefits to several other species and improve the health, wealth and well-being of the human population.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Adonis BlueAccording to Butterfly Conservation, restoring butterfly populations in gardens, urban green spaces and the countryside can bring substantial benefits to several other species and improve the health, wealth and well-being of the human population.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Ten-year trends in the UK show that 52 percent of species decreased in abundance and 47 percent decreased in occurrence, according to Butterfly Conservation.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Chalkhill BlueTen-year trends in the UK show that 52 percent of species decreased in abundance and 47 percent decreased in occurrence, according to Butterfly Conservation.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The loss is particularly evident in urban areas, where butterflies are disappearing more rapidly: a 69 percent fall compared to 45 percent in the countryside over the last 20 years.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
PeacockThe loss is particularly evident in urban areas, where butterflies are disappearing more rapidly: a 69 percent fall compared to 45 percent in the countryside over the last 20 years.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Butterflies act as an indicator for the wellbeing of a wider ecosystem and several other species of insects that are not as thoroughly examined, since butterflies are the most-studied insects in the UK.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Common BlueButterflies act as an indicator for the wellbeing of a wider ecosystem and several other species of insects that are not as thoroughly examined, since butterflies are the most-studied insects in the UK.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
In the city of Brighton, south of London, 25 &#39;butterfly havens&#39; have seen many species return to a urban environment.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Dark Green FritillaryIn the city of Brighton, south of London, 25 'butterfly havens' have seen many species return to a urban environment.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&quot;Brighton is a really good place to do butterfly havens because we are on chalk, and there&#39;s a whole range of butterflies that feed on plants that grow on it,&quot; says butterfly conservationist Dan Daharan.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Peacock"Brighton is a really good place to do butterfly havens because we are on chalk, and there's a whole range of butterflies that feed on plants that grow on it," says butterfly conservationist Dan Daharan.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Very soon after its creation, this site led to a colonisation of the small blue, a nationally rare butterfly.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Pearl Bordered FritillaryVery soon after its creation, this site led to a colonisation of the small blue, a nationally rare butterfly.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Other species also appered, such as the adonis blue, the brimstone, the brown agus, the green hairstreak and the large skipper.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Small TortoiseshellOther species also appered, such as the adonis blue, the brimstone, the brown agus, the green hairstreak and the large skipper.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Daharan is now actively working with children to get them out to the countryside and teach them about the important role of butterflies.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Small TortoiseshellDaharan is now actively working with children to get them out to the countryside and teach them about the important role of butterflies.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&quot;If we get things right for butterflies, we get things right for the rest of the wildlife, too,&quot; says conservationist Dan Daharan.
Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Swallowtail"If we get things right for butterflies, we get things right for the rest of the wildlife, too," says conservationist Dan Daharan.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Brimstone_Andrew Cooper70.226-BF1906-Brimstone-Opisthograptis-luteolata-_5DS1299Adonis Blue_Bob Eade, Butterfly ConservationChalkhill Blue 2_Iain H LeachPeacock5_Matt BerryCommon Blue on Ox-eye Daisy_Tim MellingDark Green Fritillary_Heath McDonald 1Peacock and Hoverfly on Field Scabious_Tim MellingPearl-bordered Fritillary_Bob Eade 1Small Tortoiseshell in Barley_Tim MellingSmall Tortoiseshell_Steve MaskellSwallowtail - imago - Thatcham - 20-May-08 (4) {REARED} - Peter Eeles