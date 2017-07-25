Photos: Beautiful butterflies of the UK Brimstone – There are 59 butterfly species in the UK. Some say the term 'butterfly' itself may originate from this very species, the Brimstone, which used to be called "butter-colored fly" by British naturalists. Hide Caption 1 of 12

In the UK alone, Butterfly Conservation notes that 76 percent of species have declined over the past four decades.

According to Butterfly Conservation, restoring butterfly populations in gardens, urban green spaces and the countryside can bring substantial benefits to several other species and improve the health, wealth and well-being of the human population.

Ten-year trends in the UK show that 52 percent of species decreased in abundance and 47 percent decreased in occurrence, according to Butterfly Conservation.

The loss is particularly evident in urban areas, where butterflies are disappearing more rapidly: a 69 percent fall compared to 45 percent in the countryside over the last 20 years.

Butterflies act as an indicator for the wellbeing of a wider ecosystem and several other species of insects that are not as thoroughly examined, since butterflies are the most-studied insects in the UK.

In the city of Brighton, south of London, 25 'butterfly havens' have seen many species return to a urban environment.

"Brighton is a really good place to do butterfly havens because we are on chalk, and there's a whole range of butterflies that feed on plants that grow on it," says butterfly conservationist Dan Daharan.

Very soon after its creation, this site led to a colonisation of the small blue, a nationally rare butterfly.

Other species also appered, such as the adonis blue, the brimstone, the brown agus, the green hairstreak and the large skipper.

Daharan is now actively working with children to get them out to the countryside and teach them about the important role of butterflies.