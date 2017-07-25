Beautiful butterflies of the UK
Brimstone – There are 59 butterfly species in the UK. Some say the term 'butterfly' itself may originate from this very species, the Brimstone, which used to be called "butter-colored fly" by British naturalists.
Brimstone – In the UK alone, Butterfly Conservation notes that 76 percent of species have declined over the past four decades.
Adonis Blue – According to Butterfly Conservation, restoring butterfly populations in gardens, urban green spaces and the countryside can bring substantial benefits to several other species and improve the health, wealth and well-being of the human population.
Chalkhill Blue – Ten-year trends in the UK show that 52 percent of species decreased in abundance and 47 percent decreased in occurrence, according to Butterfly Conservation.
Peacock – The loss is particularly evident in urban areas, where butterflies are disappearing more rapidly: a 69 percent fall compared to 45 percent in the countryside over the last 20 years.
Common Blue – Butterflies act as an indicator for the wellbeing of a wider ecosystem and several other species of insects that are not as thoroughly examined, since butterflies are the most-studied insects in the UK.
Dark Green Fritillary – In the city of Brighton, south of London, 25 'butterfly havens' have seen many species return to a urban environment.
Peacock – "Brighton is a really good place to do butterfly havens because we are on chalk, and there's a whole range of butterflies that feed on plants that grow on it," says butterfly conservationist Dan Daharan.
Pearl Bordered Fritillary – Very soon after its creation, this site led to a colonisation of the small blue, a nationally rare butterfly.
Small Tortoiseshell – Other species also appered, such as the adonis blue, the brimstone, the brown agus, the green hairstreak and the large skipper.
Small Tortoiseshell – Daharan is now actively working with children to get them out to the countryside and teach them about the important role of butterflies.
Swallowtail – "If we get things right for butterflies, we get things right for the rest of the wildlife, too," says conservationist Dan Daharan.