Photos: People watching eclipses through the years There's no sense of wonder or excitement here. Even as recently as the 1920s, eclipses were still regarded with fear. This group gathered in a window to view the total solar eclipse over London through smoked glass -- touted as a safe method at the time -- in June 1927. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Clay cuneiform tablets are the first records of eclipses that we have. This one, dated from 177 to 199 B.C., was found in Mesopotamia, probably from Babylon. Hide Caption 2 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years In 1724, a group of riders dismount to observe a total solar eclipse on Haradon Hill near Salisbury, England. Notice the cloudy and threatening sky. Hide Caption 3 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years King Louis XIV and the ladies of the court on the terrace of Marly castle, watching the total solar eclipse of 1706. Hide Caption 4 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Artist Johann Christian Schoeller depicted a crowd watching a total solar eclipse July 8, 1842. It occurred across China, Russia and parts of Eastern Europe. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years This chromolithograph depicts people watching the total solar eclipse in Tarragona, Spain, in 1860. Hide Caption 6 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years The Kew photoheliograph, the first astronomical instrument specifically designed for photographing celestial objects, was conceived by British astronomer and physicist Warren de La Rue in 1857. It was built for the Royal Society by Andrew Ross. In 1860, it was taken to Rivabellosa, in northern Spain, where it was used to photograph a total solar eclipse. Hide Caption 7 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Astronomers Maria Mitchell, left, Cora Harrison, center, and Maria's sister Phebe traveled to Denver to watch the total solar eclipse of 1878. Their telescopes are pointing toward the center of the solar system. The "eclipse party" from Vassar College was featured in newspapers, and Maria Mitchell was highly regarded in her day as a pioneering female scientist. Hide Caption 8 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years A crowd in a California town observes the total eclipse of the sun in September 1923. Hide Caption 9 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Amateur astronomers and spectators got up early to witness and photograph a total eclipse of the sun in London in 1936. Hide Caption 10 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years On August 31, 1932, people squinted through protective film to see a partial eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Office workers view the eclipse of the sun from the roof of Shell Mex House in London in June 1954. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Parisians watching the solar eclipse with the help of smoked glass on the steps of Sacre-Coeur, Paris, France, in October 1959. Hide Caption 13 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Students using the pinhole technique to view the solar eclipse on February 27, 1958. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Students at Sydney University protect their eyes from the total solar eclipse by looking through pieces of cardboard and film. Hide Caption 15 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years 5th grade students from Emerson Elementary School with "sunscopes" (cardboard boxes) over their heads, used to view a solar eclipse without harming their eyes in Maywood, Illinois, 1963. Hide Caption 16 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years An astronomer with Educational Expedition International in Mauritania's desert uses astronomical equipment to view a total solar eclipse in 1973. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years On February 26, 1979, eclipse enthusiasts, photographers and television crews gather to watch the solar eclipse in Goldendale, Washington. Hide Caption 18 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Author Diane Ackerman (left) with friend Dava Sobel watching the solar eclipse in Baja, California in 1991. Hide Caption 19 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years A Cambodian monk watches the beginning of a full solar eclipse with safety glasses in October 1995, during a total eclipse at Angkor Wat. Thousands of tourists and locals witnessed the eclipse at the 12th century monument. Hide Caption 20 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Hindus pray in the Arabian Sea during the last total solar eclipse of the millennium in Bombay, India on August 11, 1999. Millions of viewers enjoyed the millennium's last celestial show in the city. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Iranian teenagers observed the solar eclipse in front of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Naghsh-e Jahan Square, in Isfahan, Iran on August 11, 1999. Hide Caption 22 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Tourists watch the full solar eclipse in the second century Greek Temple of Apollo in Side, Antalya, on the southern coast of Turkey in March 2006. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years Members of the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society prepare their equipment ahead of the solar eclipse on March 19, 2015 in Newton Stewart, Scotland. Hide Caption 24 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years People use protective glasses to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse in front of Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx on March 20, 2015 in Giza, Egypt. Hide Caption 25 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years A total solar eclipse can be seen in Svalbard, Longyearbyen, Norway, on March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse of varying degrees was visible across most of Europe, northern Africa, northwest Asia and the Middle East, before finishing its show close to the North Pole. Hide Caption 26 of 28

Photos: People watching eclipses through the years People watch a total solar eclipse in Palu, Central Sulawesi on March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse swept across the vast Indonesian archipelago on March 9, witnessed by tens of thousands of sky gazers and marked by parties, Muslim prayers and tribal rituals. Hide Caption 27 of 28