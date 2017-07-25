Baby killer whale, the last to be born at SeaWorld, dies

(CNN) A three-month old killer whale, the last to be born in captivity at SeaWorld, died Monday after serious health problems, including what's likely to be pneumonia, according to the park.

SeaWorld San Antonio had welcomed the orca calf in April.

Takara helped guide her newborn to the water's surface.

Kyara died surrounded by SeaWorld staff. She had been under 24-hour watch and had been hand fed to supplement her nutrition, according to SeaWorld.

She had been separated from her mother in order to receive care at the animal hospital, SeaWorld said.

BREAKING: Kyara has died at SeaWorld at just 3 months old. She never got to swim in the ocean. https://t.co/ok0uWExamS #BoycottSeaWorldDay pic.twitter.com/iqnJGqkW2l — PETA (@peta) July 24, 2017

PETA, which had called for mother and daughter to be sent to a seaside sanctuary after her birth, lamented that Kyara "never got to swim in the ocean."

Last year, SeaWorld announced it would phase out killer whale shows.