Woman slapped Minneapolis police car before she was shot, report says

Story highlights What led to Justine Ruszczyk's fatal shooting remains unclear

A "loud sound" before the shooting may have been a slap on the squad car

(CNN) In an interview with investigators last week, one of the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk said he was startled by a "loud sound" near the squad car.

Immediately after that loud sound, Ruszczyk approached the driver's side window of the car and was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor, according to investigators.

A recently revealed search warrant may explain the source of that startling sound: a slap.

A woman presumed to be Ruszczyk was killed after she slapped the back of the police car, according to a search warrant obtained from Hennepin County District Court by Minneapolis Public Radio and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used the warrant to search the area where the shooting happened, Minneapolis Public Radio said.

