One migrant who died in overheated truck was former DACA recipient

He was deported to his native Guatemala in March 2017

(CNN) One of the undocumented migrants found dead in an overheated tractor-trailer in San Antonio early Sunday morning had been a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, officials said.

His status with the program, known as DACA, was revoked and he was deported to Guatemala in March 2017 after he was convicted of assault and battery by a mob and suspected of being an MS-13 gang member, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said.

Frank Guisseppe Fuentes González, 20, of Guatemala City, was one of 10 migrants who died after dozens were crammed inside a tractor-trailer in 100-degree Texas weather without air conditioning or access to food or water. Those in the truck took turns breathing from a hole in the truck as they attempted to survive a harrowing journey to the United States.

Authorities called to the 18-wheeler found eight people already dead and another 30-40 injured, many of whom had suffered heat stroke or other heat-related injuries , officials said. Two others died at the hospital shortly afterward.

Fuentes González was attempting to meet with his family in the United States, officials said.

