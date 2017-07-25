5 things for Tuesday, July 25: Afghanistan, health care, Jeff Sessions

(CNN) Planet of the apes is fiction, but the island of the apes is not . Check it out, then find out what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Afghanistan

U.S. Marines return to Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan

2. Heath care

But here's some good news no matter what side of the political aisle you're on -- Sen. John McCain's coming back to Washington for the vote, his first trip to the Capitol since getting his brain cancer diagnosis.

3. Jeff Sessions

4. Human smuggling deaths

The driver of a tractor-trailer where several undocumented immigrants died is now facing federal charges . James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, of Florida was charged with knowingly transporting undocumented immigrants. But Bradley told investigators he had no idea dozens of people were inside the semi. The death toll is now 10. Eight died in the truck, and two more died at a hospital. The survivors describe a hellish scene. It was so hot inside that people took turns breathing fresh air from a hole in the truck. Others banged on the wall to get the driver's attention, but he kept going. Doctors say many of the survivors will suffer from "irreversible brain damage."

5. The moon

We already knew there was water on the moon, but we didn't know there's a lot of it -- until now. Scientists at Brown University say they've found evidence of water trapped in "glass beads" on the moon's surface. These beads are in volcanic deposits found all over the moon. It's not clear just how much water may be in these beads, but the lead scientist for this research says it's more "than previously recognized." This finding could be a boon for future moon missions because water could potentially be extracted from volcanic deposits.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If it was a guy from South Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style."

Blake Farenthold of Texas, US Rep.of Texas, expressing his frustration with GOP holdouts on the Senate's effort to repeal Obamacare. Three of the senators who are current "no" votes are women.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Set for life

Talk about a good investment: A Florida teen's $1 scratch-off ticket turned into $26,000 every year for the rest of her life.

RIP, Paint

It's the home of our first digital doodles, but Microsoft's durable Paint application probably won't survive the next Windows update.

Word of the day

Flashback

Alice Cooper's probably forgotten a lot about the '70s. That's not surprising, but this is: He forgot about an Andy Warhol painting he owns that's been sitting in storage for years.

So sorry

AND FINALLY ...

Knight life