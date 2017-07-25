Baton Rouge police chief retiring after tension with mayor

Story highlights "I am in a situation that will not serve our police department or the citizens," chief says

Mayor campaigned last year on a promise to replace the police chief

(CNN) The top cop in the Baton Rouge Police Department submitted his letter of retirement to the city's mayor on Monday, marking the second time a high-profile cop has stepped down in Louisiana's capital city since the summer 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

"Unfortunately, I am in a situation that will not serve our police department or the citizens of Baton Rouge," police Chief Carl Dabadie said in an official statement announcing his retirement. "My hope is that the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department will be allowed to perform their jobs according to state law, without prejudice, and that politics will not prevail over public safety."

The move was expected by some in Baton Rouge, because Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had hinted about a change in leadership since the start of her term in January.

In fact, one of Broome's main campaign promises during her run for mayor in late 2016 was to replace the city's police chief.

Dabadie appeared to address their strained relationship in his retirement letter to the mayor.

