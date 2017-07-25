Story highlights Katie Ledecky won the 1500-meter freestyle by 19 seconds

She now has won 12 gold medals at the world championships

Medal haul is the most by a woman in history

(CNN) Katie Ledecky has made history at the world championships, and she's not done yet.

In front of her family, the American won the 1500-meter freestyle by 19 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Her time of 15:31.82 was the fourth fastest in history.

The win gave the 20-year-old Ledecky her 12th career gold medal at the world championships, the most by a woman. She was also the first three-peat winner in the event. It was her third gold medal of the meet.

But Ledecky didn't have long to celebrate, as she has a chance to add to her medal haul. Back in the pool later for the 200m free, Ledecky reached Wednesday's final with the top semifinal time of 1:54.69.

"I was really just focused on the mile to begin with," Ledecky told NBC. "I just warmed up for that and then was just in a really good spot mentally, I think, after the mile, and could kind of just pretend going into the 200m like I didn't have the mile beforehand. So just approached it like any other race."

Katie Ledecky looks on after winning 1500-meter freestyle gold.

