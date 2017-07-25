Breaking News

2017 World Championships: Katie Ledecky becomes first woman to win 12 gold medals

The Swimming World Aquatics Championships got underway on July 14 in Budapest.
Performers at the opening ceremony welcomed some of the world's best athletes to Hungary's capital.
Patrick Hausding of Germany competes in the men's 1M springboard final. He finished fourth, just missing out on a medal.
Diving was one of the first disciplines to get underway.
These world championships are the largest sporting event Hungary has ever hosted.
These world championships are the largest sporting event Hungary has ever hosted.
A new swimming and diving arena -- the Dagaly Budapest Aquatics Complex -- was opened on the eastern bank of the Danube ahead of the championships.
Tina Punzel of Germany finished sixth in the women's 1M final.
From July 14-30, almost 3,000 athletes will compete in six disciplines and 75 competitions during the 17 days.
From July 14-30, almost 3,000 athletes will compete in six disciplines and 75 competitions during the 17 days.
The city had just four years to prepare for the event -- instead of the usual six -- after initial host, Guadalajara in Mexico, pulled out.
The city had just four years to prepare for the event -- instead of the usual six -- after initial host, Guadalajara in Mexico, pulled out.
Katinka Hosszu is one of swimming's greats and has achieved legendary status in her native Hungary. A three-time Olympic gold medalist in Rio, she has already thrilled home crowds once this week with victory in the women's 200m individual medley final.
Katinka Hosszu is one of swimming's greats and has achieved legendary status in her native Hungary.
Tom Daley of Great Britain celebrates his gold medal in the men's 10M platform Saturday.
Tom Daley of Great Britain celebrates his gold medal in the men's 10M platform Saturday.
In total, 75 gold medal are up for grabs, one of which was won by Great Britain's Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke. The Olympic champion now holds the top 10 fastest times in history in that event.
Great Britain's Adam Peaty won gold in the 100m breaststroke.
USA's Katie Ledecky stunned the world as a teenager at Rio 2016 by winning four gold medals. She has made a winning start in Hungary, claiming gold in both the 400m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle.
USA's Katie Ledecky has made a winning start in Hungary.
The Australian water polo team huddle during their match against Brazil. Named after Hungary's first Olympic gold medalist, the Alfred Hajós swimming complex will host all the water polo matches.
The Alfred Hajós swimming complex will host all the water polo matches.
Water polo is one of this championships more brutal sports. Hungary star Ádám Decker told CNN: "We always hold the enemy. We sometimes punch (and kick)."
Water polo is one of this championships more brutal sports.
Swimmers jump into the Bosphorus river as they take part in the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim event on July 23. The race takes participants 6km down the Bosphorus Strait, from the Asian side of Istanbul to the European side.
The Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim event takes participants 6km down the Bosphorus Strait.
Thousands of fans lined the Danube to cheer swimmers during the men's 10KM open water swim.
Thousands of fans lined the Danube to cheer swimmers during the men's 10KM open water swim.
Russia compete in the women's team free routine during the synchronized swimming competition.
Russia compete in the women's team free routine during the synchronized swimming competition.
Story highlights

  • Katie Ledecky won the 1500-meter freestyle by 19 seconds
  • She now has won 12 gold medals at the world championships
  • Medal haul is the most by a woman in history

(CNN)Katie Ledecky has made history at the world championships, and she's not done yet.

In front of her family, the American won the 1500-meter freestyle by 19 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Her time of 15:31.82 was the fourth fastest in history.
The win gave the 20-year-old Ledecky her 12th career gold medal at the world championships, the most by a woman. She was also the first three-peat winner in the event. It was her third gold medal of the meet.
    But Ledecky didn't have long to celebrate, as she has a chance to add to her medal haul. Back in the pool later for the 200m free, Ledecky reached Wednesday's final with the top semifinal time of 1:54.69.
    "I was really just focused on the mile to begin with," Ledecky told NBC. "I just warmed up for that and then was just in a really good spot mentally, I think, after the mile, and could kind of just pretend going into the 200m like I didn't have the mile beforehand. So just approached it like any other race."
    Katie Ledecky looks on after winning 1500-meter freestyle gold.
    Katie Ledecky looks on after winning 1500-meter freestyle gold.
    In addition to the 200m free, Ledecky is scheduled to compete in the 800m free, which she is the favorite for, and the 800m free relay, which she has a good chance to win as well. Preliminaries for the women's 800m begin Friday.
    Ledecky's other gold medals at this year's worlds have come in the 400m free and the 4x100m free relay.
    In addition to Ledecky's dominance, American Lilly King and Russian Yulia Efimova resumed their rivalry in the 100-meter breaststroke on Tuesday, giving flashbacks to the Rio Olympics.
    A year ago in Rio after winning her semifinal heat of the 100m breaststroke, the Russian gave a No. 1 signal with her finger, which in turn offended King. King responded at the time by wagging her finger at the image of Efimova, later telling NBC, "You're shaking your finger No. 1, and you've been caught for drug cheating. I'm just not a fan." The American went on to win gold in the event.
    On Monday at the world championships, Efimova gave a finger wag after winning her semifinal heat. King's response Tuesday was with another gold-medal performance, breaking the world record in the process, touching the wall in 1:04.13. Fellow American Katie Meili took silver, while Efimova settled for bronze.
    Following her win Tuesday, King slapped the water in celebration and embraced Meili, telling NBC that she couldn't have asked for a better finish.
    The world championships conclude on Sunday.