Swimming World Championships: Best pictures from Budapest 2017

Photos: The best of Budapest The Swimming World Aquatics Championships got underway on July 14 in Budapest. Performers at the opening ceremony welcomed some of the world's best athletes to Hungary's capital. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest Diving was one of the first disciplines to get underway. Here, Patrick Hausding of Germany competes in the men's 1M springboard final. He finished fourth, just missing out on a medal. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest These world championships are the largest sporting event Hungary has ever hosted. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest A new swimming and diving arena -- the Dagaly Budapest Aquatics Complex -- was opened on the eastern bank of the Danube ahead of the championships. Tina Punzel of Germany (pictured) finished sixth in the women's 1M final. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest From July 14-30, almost 3,000 athletes will compete in six disciplines and 75 competitions during the 17 days. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest The city had just four years to prepare for the event -- instead of the usual six -- after initial host, Guadalajara in Mexico, pulled out. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest Katinka Hosszu is one of swimming's greats and has achieved legendary status in her native Hungary. A three-time Olympic gold medalist in Rio, she has already thrilled home crowds once this week with victory in the women's 200m individual medley final. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest Tom Daley of Great Britain celebrates his gold medal in the men's 10M platform Saturday. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest In total, 75 gold medal are up for grabs, one of which was won by Great Britain's Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke. The Olympic champion now holds the top 10 fastest times in history in that event. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest USA's Katie Ledecky stunned the world as a teenager at Rio 2016 by winning four gold medals. She has made a winning start in Hungary, claiming gold in both the 400m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest The Australian water polo team huddle during their match against Brazil. Named after Hungary's first Olympic gold medalist, the Alfred Hajós swimming complex will host all the water polo matches. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest Water polo is one of this championships more brutal sports. Hungary star Ádám Decker told CNN: "We always hold the enemy. We sometimes punch (and kick)." Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest Swimmers jump into the Bosphorus river as they take part in the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim event on July 23. The race takes participants 6km down the Bosphorus Strait, from the Asian side of Istanbul to the European side. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: The best of Budapest Thousands of fans lined the Danube to cheer swimmers during the men's 10KM open water swim. Hide Caption 14 of 15