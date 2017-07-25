Vote tally: How each senator voted on GOP health care bill

Story highlights
- The motion to proceed with debate on Obamacare overhaul passed in the Senate
- Two Republican congresswomen voted against motion to proceed with debate
Washington (CNN)The Senate voted in favor of a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP health care bill Tuesday afternoon.
After seven years of Republicans vowing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and following several months of internal deliberations and setbacks, GOP lawmakers tipped the vote in favor of proceeding with debate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed 50 out of 52 Senate Republicans to support the bill, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who issued the tie-breaking vote to allow the motion to proceed. All 48 Democrats and two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted against the motion.
Ultimately, the vote came down to two senators -- Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer and returned to the Senate to cast his vote - both of whom voted in favor.
Here is a breakdown of how each senator voted:
Republicans who supported: 50
Lamar Alexander, Tennessee
John Barrasso, Wyoming
Roy Blunt, Missouri
John Boozman, Arkansas
Richard Burr, North Carolina
Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
Thad Cochran, Mississippi
Bob Corker, Tennessee
John Cornyn, Texas
Tom Cotton, Arkansas
Mike Crapo, Idaho
Ted Cruz, Texas
Steve Daines, Montana
Mike Enzi, Wyoming
Joni Ernst, Iowa
Deb Fischer, Nebraska
Jeff Flake, Arizona
Cory Gardner, Colorado
Lindsay Graham, South Carolina
Chuck Grassley, Iowa
Orrin Hatch, Utah
Dean Heller, Nevada
John Hoeven, North Dakota
Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
Johnny Isakson, Georgia
Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
John Kennedy, Louisiana
James Lankford, Oklahoma
Mike Lee, Utah
John McCain, Arizona
Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
Jerry Moran, Kansas
Rand Paul, Kentucky
David Perdue, Georgia
Rob Portman, Ohio
Jim Risch, Idaho
Pat Roberts, Kansas
Mike Rounds, South Dakota
Marco Rubio, Florida
Ben Sasse, Nebraska
Tim Scott, South Carolina
Richard Shelby, Alabama
Luther Strange, Alabama
Dan Sullivan, Alaska
John Thune, South Dakota
Thom Tillis, North Carolina
Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
Roger Wicker, Mississippi
Todd Young, Indiana
Republicans who opposed: 2
Susan Collins, Maine
Lisa Murkowski, Alaska
Tie-breaking vote: 1
Vice President Mike Pence
Democrats who supported: 0
Democrats who opposed: 48
Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin
Michael Bennet, Colorado
Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut
Cory Booker, New Jersey
Sherrod Brown, Ohio
Maria Cantwell, Washington
Ben Cardin, Maryland
Tom Carper, Delaware
Bob Casey, Jr. Pennsylvania
Christopher Coons, Delaware
Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
Joe Donnelly, Indiana
Tammy Duckworth, Illinois
Richard Durbin, Illinois
Dianne Feinstein, California
Al Franken, Minnesota
Kirsten Gillibrand, New York
Kamala Harris, California
Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire
Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota
Mazie Hirono, Hawaii
Tim Kaine, Virginia
Angus King, Maine (Independent)
Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
Patrick Leahy, Vermont
Joe Manchin, West Virginia
Ed Markey, Massachusetts
Claire McCaskill, Missouri
Robert Menendez, New Jersey
Jeff Merkley, Oregon
Chris Murphy, Connecticut
Patty Murray, Washington
Bill Nelson, Florida
Gary Peters, Michigan
Jack Reed, Rhode Island
Bernie Sanders, Vermont (Independent)
Brian Schatz, Hawaii
Chuck Schumer, New York
Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire
Debbie Stabenow, Michigan
Jon Tester, Montana
Tom Udall, New Mexico
Chris Van Hollen, Maryland
Mark Warner, Virginia
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts
Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island
Ron Wyden, Oregon