Breaking News

Vote tally: How each senator voted on GOP health care bill

By Liz Stark, CNN

Updated 3:39 PM ET, Tue July 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. McConnell said there are not enough votes for his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act but he plans on introducing legislation that would simply repeal Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. McConnell said there are not enough votes for his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act but he plans on introducing legislation that would simply repeal Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP makes last-ditch effort to end Obamacare

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The motion to proceed with debate on Obamacare overhaul passed in the Senate
  • Two Republican congresswomen voted against motion to proceed with debate

Washington (CNN)The Senate voted in favor of a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP health care bill Tuesday afternoon.

After seven years of Republicans vowing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and following several months of internal deliberations and setbacks, GOP lawmakers tipped the vote in favor of proceeding with debate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed 50 out of 52 Senate Republicans to support the bill, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who issued the tie-breaking vote to allow the motion to proceed. All 48 Democrats and two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted against the motion.
    Ultimately, the vote came down to two senators -- Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer and returned to the Senate to cast his vote - both of whom voted in favor.
    Here is a breakdown of how each senator voted:
    Read More

    Republicans who supported: 50

    Lamar Alexander, Tennessee
    John Barrasso, Wyoming
    Roy Blunt, Missouri
    John Boozman, Arkansas
    Richard Burr, North Carolina
    Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
    Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
    Thad Cochran, Mississippi
    Bob Corker, Tennessee
    John Cornyn, Texas
    Tom Cotton, Arkansas
    Mike Crapo, Idaho
    Ted Cruz, Texas
    Steve Daines, Montana
    Mike Enzi, Wyoming
    Joni Ernst, Iowa
    Deb Fischer, Nebraska
    Jeff Flake, Arizona
    Cory Gardner, Colorado
    Lindsay Graham, South Carolina
    Chuck Grassley, Iowa
    Orrin Hatch, Utah
    Dean Heller, Nevada
    John Hoeven, North Dakota
    Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
    Johnny Isakson, Georgia
    Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
    John Kennedy, Louisiana
    James Lankford, Oklahoma
    Mike Lee, Utah
    John McCain, Arizona
    Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
    Jerry Moran, Kansas
    Rand Paul, Kentucky
    David Perdue, Georgia
    Rob Portman, Ohio
    Jim Risch, Idaho
    Pat Roberts, Kansas
    Mike Rounds, South Dakota
    Marco Rubio, Florida
    Ben Sasse, Nebraska
    Tim Scott, South Carolina
    Richard Shelby, Alabama
    Luther Strange, Alabama
    Dan Sullivan, Alaska
    John Thune, South Dakota
    Thom Tillis, North Carolina
    Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
    Roger Wicker, Mississippi
    Todd Young, Indiana

    Republicans who opposed: 2

    Susan Collins, Maine
    Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

    Tie-breaking vote: 1

    Vice President Mike Pence
    RELATED: McConnell in last-minute push to win votes on health care

    Democrats who supported: 0

    Democrats who opposed: 48

    Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin
    Michael Bennet, Colorado
    Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut
    Cory Booker, New Jersey
    Sherrod Brown, Ohio
    Maria Cantwell, Washington
    Ben Cardin, Maryland
    Tom Carper, Delaware
    Bob Casey, Jr. Pennsylvania
    Christopher Coons, Delaware
    Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
    Joe Donnelly, Indiana
    Tammy Duckworth, Illinois
    Richard Durbin, Illinois
    Dianne Feinstein, California
    Al Franken, Minnesota
    Kirsten Gillibrand, New York
    Kamala Harris, California
    Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire
    Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
    Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota
    Mazie Hirono, Hawaii
    Tim Kaine, Virginia
    Angus King, Maine (Independent)
    Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
    Patrick Leahy, Vermont
    Joe Manchin, West Virginia
    Ed Markey, Massachusetts
    Claire McCaskill, Missouri
    Robert Menendez, New Jersey
    Jeff Merkley, Oregon
    Chris Murphy, Connecticut
    Patty Murray, Washington
    Bill Nelson, Florida
    Gary Peters, Michigan
    Jack Reed, Rhode Island
    Bernie Sanders, Vermont (Independent)
    Brian Schatz, Hawaii
    Chuck Schumer, New York
    Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire
    Debbie Stabenow, Michigan
    Jon Tester, Montana
    Tom Udall, New Mexico
    Chris Van Hollen, Maryland
    Mark Warner, Virginia
    Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts
    Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island
    Ron Wyden, Oregon