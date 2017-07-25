Vote tally: How each senator voted on GOP health care bill

Story highlights The motion to proceed with debate on Obamacare overhaul passed in the Senate

Two Republican congresswomen voted against motion to proceed with debate

Washington (CNN) The Senate voted in favor of a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP health care bill Tuesday afternoon.

After seven years of Republicans vowing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and following several months of internal deliberations and setbacks, GOP lawmakers tipped the vote in favor of proceeding with debate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed 50 out of 52 Senate Republicans to support the bill, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who issued the tie-breaking vote to allow the motion to proceed. All 48 Democrats and two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted against the motion.

Ultimately, the vote came down to two senators -- Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer and returned to the Senate to cast his vote - both of whom voted in favor.

Here is a breakdown of how each senator voted:

