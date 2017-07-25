First on CNN: Joint US-Somali raid nabs suspected US resident

Story highlights US military advisers were conducting an "advise and assist mission," accompanying local Somali security forces



(CNN) A joint US-Somali military raid on an al-Shabaab target in Somalia on Sunday resulted in the capture of an al-Shabaab facilitator who is suspected of being a lawful US resident, two US defense officials told CNN.

US military advisers were conducting an "advise and assist mission," accompanying local Somali security forces as they launched a raid on an al-Shabaab target, al Qaeda's Somali affiliate, in the area of Gilcayo, Somalia.

During the raid the officials said a "known al-Shabaab facilitator and suspected lawful resident of the US was captured by the Somali National Security Forces." One official called the capture "a target of opportunity" and said that the individual recently traveled to the United States. The official said the detainee is not an American citizen and that the military is working to confirm the nature of his US residency with US law enforcement.

The individual is currently being detained by the Somali government.

The Pentagon referred CNN to the government of Somalia.

