Trump hits campaign trail amid White House turmoil

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is headed to Youngstown, Ohio, for a rally before supporters while his administration remains steeped in turmoil over his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and upheaval in his White House's communications department.

For Trump, returning to the campaign trail for his sixth campaign rally as president marks a reprieve from the conflict in Washington.

Trump publicly fumed on Tuesday morning about a host of topics, sending a dozen tweets before noon about everything from his "very weak" attorney general to an open question about whether Republicans are "willing to step up to the plate" and make good on seven years of health care promises by starting debate on the Republican health care bill in the Senate.

The President relishes his time before his crowds of supporters, so the visit to Ohio could offer him a much-needed reprieve from the stresses of Washington. Tuesday night's event also brings Trump back to the site of one of his most critical victories of the 2016 election: Ohio.

Trump lost Mahoning County -- where Youngstown sits -- in the 2016 election to Democrat Hillary Clinton, but only narrowly, 49% to 46%. This a sizable break from past elections, where Democrat Barack Obama beat Republican Mitt Romney by nearly 30% in 2012 and Republican Sen. John McCain by 26% in 2008.

