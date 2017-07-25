Scaramucci: Trump 'wants his Cabinet secretaries to have his back'

Washington (CNN) White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci defended Tuesday President Donald Trump's public critiques of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying Trump "wants his Cabinet secretaries to have his back."

Trump tweeted on Monday and Tuesday to call his attorney general "beleaguered" and "VERY weak," raising the specter that he may soon seek to push Sessions off his perch atop the Justice Department.

Scaramucci, speaking with reporters at the White House, praised Sessions' efforts campaigning for Trump during the election season and noted that he "was there early for him," but conceded: "There's obviously an issue in the relationship."

"We'll get a resolution shortly," Scaramucci said.

Trump will take questions from reporters Tuesday during a joint news conference with the Lebanese prime minister, hours after firing off his latest missive targeting Sessions.

Read More