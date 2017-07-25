Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has given just one solo news conference since he was sworn in as president on January 20.

He won't break that streak on Tuesday but he will take a few questions -- as part of a joint presser with the prime minister of Lebanon -- this afternoon at the White House.

There's no shortage of news -- between Trump's bullying of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to the drama over whether Senate Republicans can get the votes to start debate on health care, it's a massive week for the President and his party.

Below are six of the most pressing questions worth asking Trump. (Note: This is by no means a comprehensive list.)

1. Are you going to fire Jeff Sessions? Why or why not?