Story highlights Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas said last week he might settle his disputes "Aaron Burr-style"

The audio captures her asking Sen. Jack Reed if he has seen a picture of Farenthold wearing pajamas

Washington (CNN) Two Republican members of Congress -- Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Blake Farenthold -- have apologized to each other following a series of verbal jabs over the past week, spokespeople for both lawmakers told CNN on Tuesday.

Collins was apparently captured on a hot mic Tuesday calling Farenthold, a Texas congressman, "so unattractive it's unbelievable" after he said last week that he would duel the GOP holdouts on the Senate health care efforts if they were men from his home state of Texas rather than women.

"Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?" Collins said at a Tuesday hearing, according to audio posted to the website of the Senate appropriations committee Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies.

"Trust me, you know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the s--- out of him," the top Democrat on the committee Sen. Jack Reed is heard responding.

Collins asks him if he's seen a picture of Farenthold posing in pajamas with a woman in lingerie. The picture appears to be from a 2009 costume party fundraiser, according to the Houston Chronicl e. "A week doesn't go by it doesn't show up on Twitter," Farenthold told the paper in 2015.

Read More