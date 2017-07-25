Story highlights Vote on motion to advance health care bill is Tuesday afternoon

Republicans can only lose two senators or the motion will fail

Sen. John McCain is returning to Washington for the vote

Washington (CNN) Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is about to dare his fellow Republicans to block their seven-year campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Talk is over. It's time to vote.

After months of tedious deliberation, behind-the-scenes deal making and countless setbacks, Tuesday afternoon's vote will determine if the Senate can start floor debate on legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act even though there aren't any guarantees the votes are there to eventually pass it -- and it's unclear what a final bill will look like.

Fifty votes will be needed to advance the bill, and with only 52 Republicans in the Senate -- no Democrats willing to back Obamacare repeal -- there is no margin for error. Vice President Mike Pence will be on Capitol Hill in case he needs to break a tie.

Adding to the drama: Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who has been away from Washington after surgery and a diagnosis of brain cancer, is flying back Tuesday for the vote.

And a major Republican holdout, Sen. Rand Paul, has said he will now back the motion.

