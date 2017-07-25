Story highlights Chants broke out after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell concluded his opening comments

Capitol Hill police removed about a dozen protesters from the gallery

(CNN) Protesters chanting in the Senate gallery Tuesday afternoon were removed after interrupting Senate Republicans' successful motion to proceed to debate on their health care efforts.

Chants of "kill of the bill" first rung out above the main floor just moments after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell concluded his opening comments.

The chants developed into "don't kill us, kill the bill," followed by repeated shouts of "shame, shame, shame."

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who was presiding over the session at the time, pounded his gavel and asked the sergeant at arms to restore order three times. Portman waited three minutes before requesting roll call, and the chants slowly died down as Capitol Hill police removed about a dozen protesters from the gallery.

Capitol Hill police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.