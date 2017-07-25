Story highlights Rod Rosenstein's speech to the NAACP comes as the President has criticized the DOJ

Donald Trump questioned why the attorney general had not done more on Hillary Clinton

Baltimore (CNN) Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, defended the promises President Donald Trump made in his inaugural address even as the President himself has accused the Justice Department of leading a "witch hunt" against him.

During his short, tepidly received speech at the NAACP's annual convention here, Rosenstein quoted from the President's inaugural address.

"He said that Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves," Rosenstein said. "These are just and reasonable demands."

Rosenstein's speech to the NAACP comes as the President has renewed a public assault on Attorney General Jeff Sessions , questioning why Sessions had not done more to investigate what he described as "crimes" of Hillary Clinton.

Sessions, who previously served as a senator from Alabama, had been one of Trump's most steadfast supporters but, after he recused himself from investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaign, he appeared to fall out of the President's favor.

Read More