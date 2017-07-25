John McCain returns to Senate, casts vote to advance health care bill

Story highlights John McCain gave a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday after the vote

The Arizona Republican said 'We are not the President's subordinates. We are his equals.'

(CNN) Sen. John McCain returned to the Senate on Tuesday to cast one of the final and crucial votes on a procedural step to advance Republicans' plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

McCain, who had been recovering from surgery in Arizona , flew to Washington and was greeted by a standing ovation on both sides of the aisle on the Senate floor when he arrived just minutes before 3 p.m. ET. He waved and gave the thumbs up to reporters before casting his vote.

McCain spoke from the Senate floor following the vote, pleading with his colleagues to put partisanship aside and repeated his call to return to regular order, an apparent dig at his own party that skipped the regular procedure of allowing the health care bill to be debated in committee as well as holding hearings.

"We're getting nothing done my friends. We're getting nothing done," he said, adding, "All we've really done this year is confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court."

