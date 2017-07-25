House overwhelmingly passes Russia sanctions bill

Story highlights The action now goes to the Senate but it's unclear when the chamber will vote

(CNN) The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill giving Congress the power to block any effort by the White House to weaken sanctions on Russia, offering a direct challenge to President Donald Trump's authority.

The vote was 419-3. The legislation moves to the Senate, but it's unclear when the Senate will vote on the measure, which includes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Senate foreign relations committee chairman Bob Corker indicated Monday he may want to make some tweaks to the bill, which was negotiated between the House and Senate after the initial version he drafted sailed through on a 98-2 vote.

"This is a strong, bipartisan bill that will increase the United States' economic and political leverage," Rep. Ed Royce, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters Tuesday.

The House action came hours after Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser, wrapped up an interview with the House intelligence committee about the 2016 campaign and allegations that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian officials to help defeat Hillary Clinton. On Monday he met with staff on the Senate intelligence panel and said afterward that he didn't collude with Russia and didn't know anyone from the campaign who did.

Rep. Eliot Engel, D-New York, who is the top Democrat on the House foreign affairs committee, said he was hearing "a lot of reticence" from some Senators about the bill, which he attributed to "ego" because some in the upper chamber preferred to pass the first version that they crafted. He said he planned to talk to both Corker and Sen. Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate committee, to urge them to move the legislation forward.

