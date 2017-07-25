Trump welcomes 'American hero' McCain back to Washington

Story highlights Sen. John McCain returns to Washington Tuesday

He is expected to cast a critical vote on health care

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump welcomed Sen. John McCain back to Washington with a Tuesday morning tweet calling the Arizona Republican an "American hero."

"So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John," Trump wrote

McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, will make a dramatic return to the Senate Tuesday to cast a critical vote on health care legislation.

The President's tweet comes just over two years after the then-presidential candidate said McCain, who was imprisoned and tortured during the Vietnam War, was not a war hero because he was captured.

"He is not a war hero," Trump told pollster Frank Luntz, who was hosting a July 2015 question-and-answer session at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa.

