Coast Guard gives notice: Missile launch expected in Alaska

Story highlights Coast Guard issues notice to mariners about rocket launch in Alaska scheduled Saturday

US tested THAAD system from Alaska earlier this month

(CNN) A missile launch from a Kodiak, Alaska, facility is expected this weekend, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard notified mariners of the rocket launch scheduled for Saturday, between 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. local time, with alternative times on Sunday and Monday. It will be conducted from the Kodiak Narrow Cape Launch Facility, according to the notice.

Earlier this month, the US had successfully tested its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system in Kodiak.

The system is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles. Some analysts liken THAAD to shooting down a bullet with another bullet.

During the previous test run, a ballistic missile target that had been launched over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii, was intercepted by the THAAD weapon system in Alaska, according to the US Missile Defense Agency.